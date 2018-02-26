Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 13, 2018

Mortgages filed February 13, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 13, 2018                  69   Brighton PIEHLER, KATHLEEN A & DAVID, CHARLES TEMPLETON Property Address: 933 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-1860 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $200,000.00   Brockport SHELLHAMMER, JOSHUA T & SHELLHAMMER, LACEY M Property Address: 93 BARRY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1637 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $118,181.00 MANSFIELD, JASON J & MANSFIELD, LAURIE Property Address: 90 HIDEAWAY LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9365 Lender: MORTGAGE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo