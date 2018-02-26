Don't Miss
Police ID procedure tainted

Officer’s comments were ‘unduly suggestive’

By: Bennett Loudon February 26, 2018 0

A Rochester City Court judge has suppressed witness identification evidence in a misdemeanor criminal trespass case because the procedure used by police was “unconstitutionally suggestive.” Judge Ellen M. Yacknin held a Wade hearing on Jan. 4 in the case of defendant Chaquan Murphy Jackson. Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Alyssa Zongrone called Rochester Police Officer Giovanni Maldonado ...

