Stephanie Lapple | Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP announces that Stephanie Lapple has joined the firm as an associate in the firm and a member of the family wealth and estate planning department. She concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust administration, long term care planning and medicaid planning.

Lapple received her J.D. from Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law. She received both her B.S. degree in crime, law & justice and B.A. degree in sociology from Pennsylvania State University.

