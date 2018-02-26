Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court declines to decide fate of ‘Dreamers’ just yet

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of ‘Dreamers’ just yet

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES February 26, 2018 0

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to enter the national controversy over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), turning down the Trump administration's request to immediately review lower court decisions that keep in place the program that protects undocumented immigrants brought here as children from deportation. President Donald Trump announced in September that he ...

