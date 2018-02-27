Anna McCarthy | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Anna McCarthy, an associate in the firm’s labor and employment practice group, was recently appointed to the board of directors for the National Federation of Just Communities of Western New York. In addition, McCarthy was also selected as the chair of the Employment Law Committee of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York, Western New York Chapter.

An attorney with a focus in civil litigation as well as labor and employment, McCarthy counsels clients in a variety of areas. In the labor field, she counsels clients on the development of employee policies, union relations, wage and hour issues, discipline and termination decisions, discrimination and harassment claims and employment contract disputes. McCarthy also assists with the development of clients’ affirmative action programs and in ensuring compliance with employment-related federal and state regulations.

