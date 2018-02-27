Danielle Nelson | Goldberg Segalla

Goldberg Segalla added associate Danielle Nelson to the firm’s workers’ compensation practice group in Rochester. Nelson was previously with the Special Funds Conservation Committee.

Nelson counsels and represents employers, insurers and third-party administrators in a wide variety of workers’ compensation matters. She draws on significant experience handling hearings before the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board from her previous work in litigation for the Special Funds Conservation Committee.

Nelson earned her bachelor’s degree at St. John Fisher College, and interned with the Office of the Monroe County District Attorney. She went on to earn her J.D. from Barry University Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law in Orlando, FL.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.