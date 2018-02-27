Deeds filed February 14, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 14, 2018                  39   Brighton BARKER, ERIN E to BARKER, ERIN E et ano Property Address: 145 NORMAN ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11984  Page: 681 Tax Account: 148.07-2-28 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili NIXON, RYAN A to OVEREND, JUSTIN A Property Address: 2704 CHILI AVENUE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11984  Page: 646 Tax Account: 134.13-1-42 Full Sale Price: $80,000   Gates BUZZELLA, DAVID  et ano to BUZZELLA, DAVID R Property Address: ...

