Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Federal Tax Liens for February 14, 2018

Federal Tax Liens for February 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   ROSE, DOUGLAS S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,885.07 ROSE, DOUGLAS S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $82,635.48 RUDY, JOSEPH Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $278,043.47 COOPER, FELICIA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $43,026.20 HESS, SHANNON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,494.71 MARS, GARY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,662.77 SCOFIELD, MIA BRUNSON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,779.90 TSH LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $34,171.32 JACKSON, ...

