Mortgages filed February 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 14, 2018                  41   Churchville KAISER, EVAN J Property Address: 93 FAIRBANKS RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9757 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $124,601.00   Fairport SOFIA, SHARON M Property Address: 38 WOODBURY WAY, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2475 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $51,000.00 DURKIN, ELIZABETH Property Address: 23 SELBORNE CHASE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3224 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 ACOSTA, ANTHONY D & ACOSTA, LISA M Property Address: 17 ...

