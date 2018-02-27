Paul Schiller | DiMarco Group

DiMarco Group announces that Paul Schiller has been named director of marketing. In his new role, Schiller will manage key initiatives to create awareness, customer engagement and thought leadership in new and existing markets for DiMarco Group and its vertically aligned operating companies. He will be responsible for campaigns that include traditional and digital marketing, advertising and public relations, trade shows and conferences, social media, web presence and sales tool development.

Schiller has extensive experience in marketing, spending his 30-year career in various industries, including software, manufacturing, medical, creative agencies, commercial print and cloud-based services. Most recently, he spent over three years in various senior product marketing roles including Piksel, a video-delivery solutions company based in New York City. Prior to that, Schiller worked with Kodak and DiMarco Group.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.