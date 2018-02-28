Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 1, 2018

Court Calendars for March 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2018 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. March 1 406.0—People v Leonard Glowacki - Linda M Campbell - James P Maxwell 407.0—People v Walter Brown - Piotr Banasiak - James P Maxwell 408.0—People v James Davis - Charles A Marangola - Amanda Casselman 409.0—People v David May - John Herbowy - Robert R Calli Jr 410.0—People v Eric S Allen - ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo