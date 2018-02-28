Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed February 15, 2018

Deeds filed February 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 15, 2018                  47   Brighton APPLETON, DEBORAH C et ano to APPLETON, CARL R et ano Property Address: 327 DUNROVIN LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11985  Page: 625 Tax Account: 150.10-4-33 Full Sale Price: $1   East Rochester SHAFER, DONALD  to FREEDMAN, BRADLEY S Property Address: 61 LINCOLN MILLS RD E, EAST ROCHESTER 14445 Liber: 11985  Page: 627 Tax Account: 139.54-2-41./1 Full Sale Price: $70,600   Gates PARKVIEW PLACE LLC to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo