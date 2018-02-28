Don't Miss
Home / Law / Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

By: The Associated Press CHAD DAY February 28, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman was reprimanded by a federal judge Wednesday for speaking publicly in violation of her gag order in his criminal case. The rebuke of Paul Manafort came as he pleaded not guilty to the latest charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigators. Manafort appeared at the federal courthouse ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo