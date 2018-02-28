Judge who Trump called biased for Mexican heritage sides with the president in border wall case

A federal judge whom President Donald Trump suggested would be biased against him because of the judge's "Mexican" heritage sided with the administration Tuesday in a lawsuit over whether officials could move forward with expedited plans to build a border wall. In a 101-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel wrote that the government had the ...