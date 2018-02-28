Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge who Trump called biased for Mexican heritage sides with the president in border wall case

Judge who Trump called biased for Mexican heritage sides with the president in border wall case

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky February 28, 2018 0

A federal judge whom President Donald Trump suggested would be biased against him because of the judge's "Mexican" heritage sided with the administration Tuesday in a lawsuit over whether officials could move forward with expedited plans to build a border wall. In a 101-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel wrote that the government had the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo