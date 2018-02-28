Don't Miss
Home / Law / Justice Department to target opioid manufacturers, distributors to curb epidemic

Justice Department to target opioid manufacturers, distributors to curb epidemic

By: The Washington Post Lenny Bernstein, Katie Zezima, and Sari Horwitz February 28, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that a new task force would target drug manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic, raising the possibility of filing criminal charges against them. The Justice Department also filed a statement of interest in hundreds of lawsuits against drug companies brought by cities, counties and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo