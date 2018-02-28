Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: What you don’t know could hurt you, especially for the unmarried

Legal Bytes: What you don’t know could hurt you, especially for the unmarried

By: Daily Record Staff Lisa M. Powers February 28, 2018 0

While married couples may seem to obviously need estate planning services, especially when children arrive, unmarried couples may actually need it more. It’s a pretty well-known fact that when a married spouse passes away, the other will likely inherit a considerable portion of the estate, simply by virtue of the marriage. In the absence of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo