Mortgages filed February 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 15, 2018                  54   Brighton PRIOR, FREDERICK L Property Address: 41 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2705 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $12,000.00 GARCIA-HARTSTEIN, FELICIA & HARTSTEIN, MATTHEW Property Address: 222 PELHAM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3354 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $58,800.00   Brockport ULMEN, JOHN P Property Address: 16 HAVENWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1717 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $144,620.00   East Rochester FREEDMAN, BRADLEY S Property Address: ...

