Murder defendant pleads guilty

A 42-year-old Greece woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder int he death of her boyfriend, Michael Taylor. Cynthia Whitaker plead guilty before state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi shortly after jury selection had begun in her trial. On Aug. 7, Whitaker and Taylor were arguing at Taylor's home when Whitaker fatally stabbed Taylor, according to the ...