Panel named to guide riverway development

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A dozen community leaders have been chosen to serve on an advisory panel that will oversee the state’s investment in “ROC The Riverway,” a joint initiative between New York State and the City of Rochester to revitalize the city’s waterfront along the Genesee River. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the board until May to present proposed ...