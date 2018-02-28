Don't Miss
Supreme Court grapples with access to globalized data in US investigations

By: The Washington Post Ellen Nakashima February 28, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a digital-age legal dilemma: Can the U.S. government use a warrant to force a U.S. company - in this case, Microsoft - to turn over data stored in a server overseas? The case has far-reaching implications for law enforcement, which relies on access to emails and other ...

