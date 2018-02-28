Xerox credit union robbery case in court Friday

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Richard Leon Wilbern, the defendant in the deadly 2013 Xerox Federal Credit Union robbery, will be in court Friday when fairly routine motions on discovery issues will be argued before U.S. Magistrate Jonathan W. Feldman. Wilbern’s attorney, Assistant Federal Defender Anne M. Burger, on Feb. 1 filed a mostly mundane request for numerous items, such as ...