Assistant District Attorney

March 1, 2018

Assistant District Attorney needed immediately. Applicants must have at least 3 years of experience handling felony offenses and exceptional trial and oral advocacy skills. The position will encompass all aspects of criminal prosecution There is a requirement that the individual reside within Yates County within a reasonable period of time after beginning work.
All interested applications must email a cover letter and resume to Tcasella@yatescounty.org

