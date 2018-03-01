Don't Miss
Home / News / Cattaraugus County man admits to fraud and tax evasion charges

Cattaraugus County man admits to fraud and tax evasion charges

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2018 0

A Cattaraugus County man has pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Joseph Stevens, 53, of Olean, is facing a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Woford scheduled sentencing for June 7. In August 2012, Stevens,  a certified public accountant, was hired by a ...

