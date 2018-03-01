Cattaraugus County man admits to fraud and tax evasion charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Cattaraugus County man has pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Joseph Stevens, 53, of Olean, is facing a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Woford scheduled sentencing for June 7. In August 2012, Stevens, a certified public accountant, was hired by a ...