Daily Record announces Corporate Counsel honorees

The Daily Record has selected 13 members of the legal community for its inaugural class of Corporate Counsel Awards honorees.

The Corporate Counsel Awards are presented by The Daily Record, in partnership with Rochester Business Journal. The awards honor the Greater Rochester area’s standout corporate counsel for the critical roles they play in making their companies successful.

Criteria for receiving a Corporate Counsel Award include demonstrating exceptional character, integrity and ethics; showing a significant contribution to the success of their organization; and having a positive impact on the company or organization they serve.

“This year’s winners of the Corporate Counsel Awards are extraordinary for the critical work they do to make their companies successful,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal. “They are leaders who provide a positive impact on those they serve by providing wise counsel. We are honored to recognize their outstanding achievements.”

The honorees were selected by an outside panel of judges comprised of Attorney of the Year honorees, as well as the publisher and editor of The Daily Record.

The Corporate Counsel Awards will be presented March 28 at a networking reception and dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, 125 East Main St. in Rochester. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the March 30 issue of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal and available online at www.NYDailyRecord.com and at www.rbj.net The event hashtag is #NYTDRawards.

To purchase tickets, go to nydailrecord.com/corporate-counsel-awards. For sponsorship information, please contact Robert Teitgen at rteitgen@bridgetowermedia.com.

The 2018 Corporate Counsel Award honorees are:

Pamela Baird Esq., General Counsel, ConServe

Polly Grunfeld Sack, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, GateHouse Media LLC

Aaron J. Hiller Esq., General Counsel and Secretary, The Bonadio Group

Leslie W. Kernan Jr., General Counsel and Senior Director of Risk Management, PathStone Corporation

Bill Kreienberg, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Executive and General Counsel, Financial Institutions/Five Star Bank

Kenneth A. Marvald, Vice President and General Counsel, Graywood Companies Inc.

Maureen E. Mulholland, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Monro Inc.

Gail Norris, Vice President and General Counsel, University of Rochester

Joshua S. Pheterson, General Counsel, Flaum Management Company Inc.

Arline Santiago, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, ESL Federal Credit Union

Stephanie L. Schaeffer, Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Paychex Inc.

Aileen Shinaman, Associate Vice President and General Counsel, University of Rochester Medical Center

Sharon Underberg, General Counsel & Secretary and Senior Vice President, Eastman Kodak Company