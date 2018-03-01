Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 16, 2018                  68   Brighton SEILER, FRED W et ano to SEILER FAMILY TRUST Property Address: 222 COS GRANDE HGS, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11986  Page: 309 Tax Account: 149.11-5-1 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili ROSS, KEVIN R et ano to FOX, MICHELLE M Property Address: 60 HUBBARD DRIVE, CHILI 14514 Liber: 11986  Page: 402 Tax Account: 131.16-1-52 Full Sale Price: $115,000 CLARK, SADYE M to ICM PROPERTIES ...

