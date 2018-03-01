Donald Trump Jr. reports for jury duty but isn’t picked

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press March 1, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reported for jury duty in Manhattan — but didn't get picked for a case. The Daily News says Trump was among the prospective jurors for an attempted robbery case on Wednesday. Secret Service agents and court officers escorted Trump — looking preppy-casual in tan corduroy pants and a grey sweater. ...

