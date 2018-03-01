Donald Trump Jr. reports for jury duty but isn’t picked

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reported for jury duty in Manhattan — but didn't get picked for a case. The Daily News says Trump was among the prospective jurors for an attempted robbery case on Wednesday. Secret Service agents and court officers escorted Trump — looking preppy-casual in tan corduroy pants and a grey sweater. ...