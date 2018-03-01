Jury reaches guilty verdict in July homicide

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man has been convicted of second-degree murder for a July homicide. On Tuesday, a state Supreme Court jury convicted Jerry Jones, 48, for the killing of Stanley Ksionzyk. Jones is facing a sentence of 25 years to life when he is sentenced on April 30 by Justice Charles Schiano. On July 8, 2017, the body of Ksionzyk ...