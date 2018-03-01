Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury reaches guilty verdict in July homicide

Jury reaches guilty verdict in July homicide

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2018 0

A Rochester man has been convicted of second-degree murder for a July homicide. On Tuesday, a state Supreme Court jury convicted Jerry Jones, 48, for the killing of Stanley Ksionzyk. Jones is facing a sentence of 25 years to life when he is sentenced on April 30 by Justice Charles Schiano. On July 8, 2017, the body of Ksionzyk ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo