Justices come armed with 'what-ifs' in reviewing 'speech-free' polling places

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes March 1, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Some Supreme Court justices on Wednesday seemed to think Minnesota's law banning "political" clothing and buttons from polling places is an affront to free speech, while some seemed to think it might uphold the decorum and dignity due the casting of a ballot in a democracy. But all came bearing hypotheticals. And for the ...

