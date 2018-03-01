Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 16, 2018

Mortgages filed February 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 16, 2018                  72   Brockport OVERDALE, PARK Property Address: 3056 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9307 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $108,000.00 COUNTS, KELLY & COUNTS, MARK Property Address: 76 LACEY LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9358 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,100.00   Churchville MONTINARELLI, MICHAEL & MONTINARELLI, SANDRA L Property Address: 88 GREEN RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9534 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $110,200.00 CARPINO, MICHAEL A & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo