Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 16, 2018

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. RIVERA, KAMARIA Favor: ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES OF ROCHESTER PC ROURK, DAVID Favor: FINANCE COMPANY VIGIL, MARK Favor: UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER YOST, NATHAN Favor: FOCUS FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HADYK, ANNA Favor: ARAMSCO INC JC CONTRACTOR SPECIALIST, Favor: RE MICHEL ...