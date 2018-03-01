The Daily Record launches 2018 Reader Rankings awards

One year ago this month, The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal introduced Reader Rankings to western New York’s business and legal professionals. More than 165 winners in over 55 categories were recognized by readers who cast their ballots for the companies they found the best of the best.

Reader Rankings returns for 2018, but with some changes and additions — including a July gala that will celebrate nominees and the winners.

This year, the recognition program will ask readers not only to vote for their favorite companies but to help identify which companies should be included on the ballot.

There will be two rounds of voting. The nominations round begins March 15 and runs through March 28, with nomination ballots online so they can be completed using any digital device. Online nominations will be limited to one voting ballot per day.

Voters can nominate companies in a variety of categories in the following areas:

Top employers

Finance, accounting and insurance

General business

Entertainment

Health care

Education

Legal services

Real estate

Technology

The second round of voting will be multiple choice, with the top nominees from each category advancing to the ballot. This round of voting will start on April 30 and run through May 14.

“In 2017, The Daily Record and RBJ launched Reader Rankings to invite our business and legal readers to participate in a voting process to give recognition to Rochester-area companies who provide outstanding services in a variety of categories,” said Daily Record and RBJ Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner. “The response was tremendous, so this year we are taking Reader Rankings up a notch and inviting our readers to participate two times during the process — nominating companies that are included on the list and then voting for the best companies.”

All of the nominees will be celebrated and the winners announced at the first annual Rochester Reader Rankings gala event in July.