Broadband funds to boost access in western NY, Finger Lakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than $210 million in state grants is being awarded to scores of municipalities from Buffalo to Westchester to bring broadband internet access to thousands of New York homes and businesses. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that seven separate grants totaling $214 million will be shared by localities in western, central and ...