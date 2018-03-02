County lawsuit seeks redress from drug companies

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Monroe County this year joined a growing list of municipal and county governments across the country filing lawsuits alleging drug manufacturers, distributors and doctors conspired to create a false perception of the safety and effectiveness of opioid painkillers in order to maximize profits. The lawsuit — filed in state Supreme Court in late January — claims ...