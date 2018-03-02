Don't Miss
Court Calendars / Court Calendar for Monday, March 5, 2018

Court Calendar for Monday, March 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2018 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—AJ NY Properties LLC, Maureen Gray, et al v Lynette Earl, 465 Meigs St – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Jenny Devonshire LLC v Chelsea Oschmann & Scott Woods, 1099 Genesee St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Mima Properties LLC v Shameaka Baker, ...

