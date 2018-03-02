ROCHESTER, NY

POSITION SUMMARY

The Director of Maintenance will evaluate current policies and procedures,

inventory and purchasing controls to establish a financially viable process which

will enhance the overall operations of the PathStone portfolio.

RESPONSIBILITIES

See bids are solicited from contractors for work such as plumbing, electrical, landscaping, carpeting, painting, safety systems, preventative maintenance, etc. through the RFP process to ensure the best possible option is selected.

Responsible for analytical review of data to review trends, areas of possible improvement and cost savings opportunities.

Responsible for the capital improvement projects throughout the portfolio.

Works with other divisions in analyzing proposed projects and making recommendations.

Must be extremely knowledgeable in Excel.

Review current operations and make suggestions for improvement.

Research utility consumption and products provided in the area for the most efficient purchase of energy for all our locations.

Continue to work towards green practices throughout the portfolio.

Must be knowledgeable in HVAC, Electrical, plumbing, etc. practices.

Establish an inventory control system for the portfolio which will utilize our existing software and automatic reordering to reduce theft of goods at the properties.

Ensures that all company maintenance policies and procedures are implemented at the properties.

Makes budget recommendations for all maintenance line items.

Position provides technical assistance to PathStone staff in all states on issues relating to property management.

Responsible for operations of all property functions including but not limited to preventative maintenance, exterior appearance of properties, timely turnover of units per policy.

REQUIREMENTS

Position requires a Bachelor’s Degree, or equivalent level of experience, and at least

six (6) years of supervisory and property management experience.

SPECIFICATIONS

PathStone provides a competitive salary and fringe benefit program.

To apply, please email a detailed cover

letter and resume to:

Attention: Kathryn Bryan

6 Prince Street,

Rochester, New York 14607

Email: kbryan@pathstone.org