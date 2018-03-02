Eighth Judicial District courts closed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

All New York state, county and Rochester City Courts are closed in the Eighth Judicial District are closed today, Friday, March 2, due to severe winter weather. The Eighth Judicial District includes: County courts in Allegany County State, county, and city courts in Cattaraugus County (including Olean and Salamanca city courts) All state, county, and city courts in ...