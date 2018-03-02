Don't Miss
Eighth Judicial District courts closed

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2018 0

All New York state, county and  Rochester City Courts are closed in the Eighth Judicial District are closed today, Friday, March 2, due to severe winter weather. The Eighth Judicial District includes: County courts in Allegany County State, county, and city courts in Cattaraugus County (including Olean and Salamanca city courts) All state, county, and city courts in ...

