Fourth Department – Damages: Village of Herkimer, et al. v. County of Herkimer, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Damages Calculation of present value – Jury trial Village of Herkimer, et al. v. County of Herkimer, et al. CA 17-00988 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff village is a former member of the Herkimer County Self-Insurance Plan. The plaintiffs commenced an action against the defendants after a ...