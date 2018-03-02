Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Public health law: Cornell v. County of Monroe

Fourth Department – Public health law: Cornell v. County of Monroe

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Public health law Deprivation of a right – Liability standard Cornell v. County of Monroe CA 17-00675 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff’s decedent was a wheelchair-bound resident at a community hospital. He was deprived of his manual wheelchair by the hospital’s executive director. The decedent’s health deteriorated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo