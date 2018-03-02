Fourth Department – Public health law: Cornell v. County of Monroe

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Public health law Deprivation of a right – Liability standard Cornell v. County of Monroe CA 17-00675 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff’s decedent was a wheelchair-bound resident at a community hospital. He was deprived of his manual wheelchair by the hospital’s executive director. The decedent’s health deteriorated ...