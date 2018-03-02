Don't Miss
Home / News / Hicks refused to tell House panel if she had lied for senior Trump officials, lawmakers say

Hicks refused to tell House panel if she had lied for senior Trump officials, lawmakers say

By: The Washington Post Karoun Demirjian and Ellen Nakashima March 2, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - In her nine-hour closed-door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee this week, White House communications director Hope Hicks refused to say whether she had lied for a number of senior White House and Trump campaign officials, even as she acknowledged telling "white lies" for President Donald Trump. A Democrat and a Republican on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo