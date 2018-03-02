Don't Miss
Lawsuit filed in railroad worker's death

Lawsuit filed in railroad worker’s death

Victim suffocated in load of chemical fertilizer

By: Bennett Loudon March 2, 2018 0

The family of a 50-year-old Scottsville man who died after he fell into a load of chemical fertilizer has filed a lawsuit against the companies that transported the fertilizer. John J. Higgins died while working for Crop Production Services Inc. on Jan. 25, 2017, when he was unloading a train hopper car at a railroad siding ...

