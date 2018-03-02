Lawsuit filed in railroad worker’s death

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The family of a 50-year-old Scottsville man who died after he fell into a load of chemical fertilizer has filed a lawsuit against the companies that transported the fertilizer. John J. Higgins died while working for Crop Production Services Inc. on Jan. 25, 2017, when he was unloading a train hopper car at a railroad siding ...