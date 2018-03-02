Don't Miss
Rochester City Hall on two-hour delay due to weather

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2018 0

Rochester City Hall, city offices, Neighborhood Service Centers, city branch libraries and the Rundel Library are on a two-hour delay due to inclement weather and will open at 11 a.m. City R-Centers will open at their regularly scheduled hours of operation. City officials issued the following information: The city is postponing today’s residential refuse and recycling collection in order ...

