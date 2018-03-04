Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded February 20, 2018                  48   Brighton CRAFTCO TRUST et ano to CLOVERLAND REVOCABLE TRUST et al Property Address: 2409 -5 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11987  Page: 201 Tax Account: 122.20-1-5./A14 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili KREMER, STEVEN  et ano to ROCHOUSING LLC Property Address: 12 ALFRED AVENUE, CHILI 14623 Liber: 11987  Page: 355 Tax Account: 121.71-2-68 Full Sale Price: $1 CASE, PHILIP G to ROSS, KEVIN R ...

