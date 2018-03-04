Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 20, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BOWERSOCK, DERRICK S 105 WEST MAIN STREET, ASHLAND, OH 44805 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $6,940.17 CIRAFISI, JUDITH L 35 HOLCROFT ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: FIRST ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo