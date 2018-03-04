Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 20, 2018

Mortgages filed February 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 20, 2018                  64   Brighton BEATY, ROBIN R Property Address: 29 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2705 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $122.16   Brockport ARTHUR, GARY ZIMMER Property Address: 13 CAROLIN DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1201 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $27,000.00   Churchville KRENZER, ANN K & KRENZER, THOMAS J Property Address: 904 MALLOCH RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9310 Lender: UNITED STATES DEPT OF AGRICULTURE Amount: $298,000.00   East Rochester PAPPERT, RONALD J Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo