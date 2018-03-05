Don't Miss
Complainants in UR Jaeger case take exception to lawyer’s comments

By: Daily Record Staff DIANA LOUISE CARTER March 5, 2018

After the University of Rochester Faculty Senate voted last week to censure T. Florian Jaeger, the professor’s attorney lashed back at the senate and the complainants who spoke out against Jaeger starting in 2016. Two of the complainants, meanwhile, have now pushed back. Rochester attorney Steven V. Modica represents Jaeger, a brain and cognitive sciences professor ...

