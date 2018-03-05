Complainants in UR Jaeger case take exception to lawyer’s comments

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



After the University of Rochester Faculty Senate voted last week to censure T. Florian Jaeger, the professor’s attorney lashed back at the senate and the complainants who spoke out against Jaeger starting in 2016. Two of the complainants, meanwhile, have now pushed back. Rochester attorney Steven V. Modica represents Jaeger, a brain and cognitive sciences professor ...