Court of Appeals – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. O’Kane

New York State Court of Appeals Ineffective assistance of counsel Consenting to verdict sheet annotations People v. O’Kane No. 17 Judge Wilson Background: The people argue that the County Court erred in holding the defendant’s trial counsel was ineffective for consenting to verdict sheet annotations beyond those automatically permitted by CPL 310.20. The defendant was convicted of 12 out of 14 ...