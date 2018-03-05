Don't Miss
DHD Ventures subsidiary facing $4M in liens, lawsuit in Erie County

DHD Ventures subsidiary facing $4M in liens, lawsuit in Erie County

By: Daily Record Staff KEVIN OKLOBZIJA March 5, 2018 0

A DHD Ventures subsidiary, Buffalo State Ventures LLC, is facing a series of court actions in Erie County by contractors or suppliers of goods who are seeking to recoup just over $4 million in alleged monies owed. Kulback’s Inc., a commercial general contractor based in the Buffalo suburb of Lancaster, filed papers on Feb. 23 asking ...

