Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Property dispute: Elwell v. Shumaker

Fourth Department – Property dispute: Elwell v. Shumaker

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Property dispute Chain of title Elwell v. Shumaker CA 17-00210 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking to establish their ownership of a disputed strip of land that is located at the boundary between their property and that of the defendants. The plaintiffs appealed from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo