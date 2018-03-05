Don't Miss
Ganz Wolkenbreit & Siegfeld attorneys join Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2018 0

The seven attorneys of Ganz Wolkenbreit & Siegfeld LLP are now part of Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP in Albany. The addition of the seven attorneys brings the total number of attorneys at the Lippes Mathias Albany office to 17. Lippes Mathias also has offices in Buffalo, Florida, New York City and Toronto. “The addition of the ...

