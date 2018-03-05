Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 21, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 21, 2018

March 5, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   COONEY, SARAH Favor: VANBORTEL, GARY E Amount: $1,200.00 DUKES, JESSE 188 CRIMSON BRAMBLE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 Favor: NESMITH, JAMES Amount: $3,520.00 LAW, CHARLES 920 SOUTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14618 Favor: 920 SOUTH WINTON ROAD LLC Attorney: BOYLAN CODE Amount: ...

